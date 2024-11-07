“Boat America” Safety Course This Weekend

ORLEANS – Coast Guard-trained instructors are teaching a one-day boating safety course on Saturday at the Orleans police station.

The event called “Boat America” is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Topics covered include boat and paddlecraft handling and safety, nautical rules of the road, basic navigation, legal requirements of boating, and trailering.

Most insurance companies provide discounts for boat owners who complete this course. Students ages 12 to 16 who pass it can become certified by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a power boat without supervision.

The cost is $45. Pre-registration is required. Contact Peter Lucchesi at 978-621-0310 or Kevin Brock at 508-717-1222 or email [email protected].