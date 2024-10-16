Boaters Advised To Exercise Caution While Cotuit Bay Dredging Is Underway

COTUIT – Barnstable is notifying boaters to exercise caution when traversing Cotuit Bay, as the Cotuit Bay Entrance Channel Dredging Project is underway, with the County Dredge Sand Shifter on-site and over 10,000 feet of dredge pipe running from the dredge to the eastern edge of Sampsons Island.

As per the project goals, about 20,000 cubic yards of sand will be transferred through the pipeline to reconstitute the island’s eastern flank.

The pipe is submerged at shallow depths and is marked with poly balls in certain areas to ensure visibility.

The operations will continue from 7 am to 4:30 pm daily Monday through Saturday, and the dredge is monitoring VFH Channel 16, with channel 18 as its working channel.

Work associated with the project is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Attached is a map detailing the dredging course within the project area.