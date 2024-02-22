You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Monitoring Cellular Outages, Advise Text to 911 in Emergency

Bourne Monitoring Cellular Outages, Advise Text to 911 in Emergency

February 22, 2024

The Town of Bourne is monitoring an apparent widespread cellular outage impacting calls to any number including 911.

In a statement, town officials said that the AT&T network is significantly impacted and that others including Verizon and T-Mobile are also reporting problems.

The town reports that texts to 911 appear to be operating normally and simple text messages to authorities will be answered by emergency dispatchers.

They add that if the emergency is in Bourne, email [email protected] or report issues through their Facebook account via the message option on the Facebook page.

Wi-Fi calling appears to be working as well. They expect service to continue to improve throughout the day with some restorations already reported.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 