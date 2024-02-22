Bourne Monitoring Cellular Outages, Advise Text to 911 in Emergency

The Town of Bourne is monitoring an apparent widespread cellular outage impacting calls to any number including 911.

In a statement, town officials said that the AT&T network is significantly impacted and that others including Verizon and T-Mobile are also reporting problems.

The town reports that texts to 911 appear to be operating normally and simple text messages to authorities will be answered by emergency dispatchers.

They add that if the emergency is in Bourne, email [email protected] or report issues through their Facebook account via the message option on the Facebook page.

Wi-Fi calling appears to be working as well. They expect service to continue to improve throughout the day with some restorations already reported.