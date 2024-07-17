Bourne Offers Cooling Stations Amid Ongoing Heat

BOURNE – As high heat grips the region, the Town of Bourne has opened a pair of cooling stations for those looking to get out of the heat, which will remain open through Tuesday, July 16, 2024, pending further updates.

One will be located at the Bourne Police Department at 35 Armory Road in Buzzards Bay from 8 am to 8 pm, while the other will be located at the Bourne Fire Department Headquarters at 51 Meetinghouse Lane in Sagamore Beach from 8 am to 4 pm.

Safety officials advise all residents to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, specifically noting that water combined with snacks or a sports drink can effectively replace salt and other minerals in the body when experiencing excessive perspiration.

It is important to never leave children or pets in a vehicle for any period of time in these conditions, even if the windows are open, and to seek emergency in the event of experiencing dizziness, headaches, or extreme fatigue.

Unfortunately, while service animals are welcome, the Town asks residents to make other arrangements for their pets, who should be kept hydrated, indoors, and in the shade.