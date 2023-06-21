You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Officials to Present Updated Housing Production Draft

Bourne Officials to Present Updated Housing Production Draft

June 21, 2023

BOURNE – An updated draft of the Bourne Housing Production Plan will be presented by town officials on Thursday, June 22.

The town’s Affordable Housing Trust has been altering the plan, which outlines future priorities for affordable and mixed-use housing. It aims to establish more local control while identifying major development locations, pace of constructions, and more.

The latest draft investigates new factors, such as changes in demographics and the overall housing market.

The draft will be presented to the Bourne Planning Board during a hybrid public meeting. Residents can attend the meeting at the Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community Building along Main Street in Buzzards Bay at 7 p.m., or they can tune in on Zoom.

For more details, including how to watch the meeting virtually, click here.

