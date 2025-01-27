Bourne Seeks Applicants For Recycling Committee

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is inviting residents to apply for two available seats on the town Recycling Committee.

The committee works closely with the Integrated Solid Waste Management department, the Select Board, Department of Public Works and local nonprofits.

Meetings are held in-person once a month for one hour.

No specific expertise is required, but the committee is seeking those who will help drive Bourne’s environmental initiatives forward.

Specific goals include: Raising awareness about recycling and proper waste disposal, inspiring everyone to reduce, reuse, and recycle, protecting Bourne’s unique coastal environment creating a litter-free, clean community we can all be proud of.

You can apply here.