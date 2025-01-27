You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Seeks Applicants For Recycling Committee

Bourne Seeks Applicants For Recycling Committee

January 27, 2025

 

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is inviting residents to apply for two available seats on the town Recycling Committee.

The committee works closely with the Integrated Solid Waste Management department, the Select Board, Department of Public Works and local nonprofits.

Meetings are held in-person once a month for one hour.

No specific expertise is required, but the committee is seeking those who will help drive Bourne’s environmental initiatives forward. 

Specific goals include: Raising awareness about recycling and proper waste disposal, inspiring everyone to reduce, reuse, and recycle, protecting Bourne’s unique coastal environment creating a litter-free, clean community we can all be proud of. 

You can apply here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 