Brayton Point No Longer Hosting Offshore Wind Cable Manufacturing Plant

SOMERSET – Plans have been abandoned to build a new manufacturing plant for offshore wind power cables at Brayton Point in Somerset.

Brayton Point was the last-remaining coal power plant in Massachusetts which shut down in 2017.

Italian company Prysmian Group backed out of the project days before Donald Trump was inaugurated president.

Former president Joe Biden visited the site in 2022 and touted the clean energy initiative, but Trump is less favorable towards the offshore wind industry, having suspended new leases upon taking office this month.