BREAKING: Vineyard Wind Production Temporarily Suspended

NANTUCKET –The federal government is ordering Vineyard Wind to temporarily suspend electricity production pending an investigation after dangerous material from damaged turbines at the wind farm was found on south-side Nantucket beaches.

The suspension was issued by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, an agency under the Department of the Interior.

Officials say operations will remain suspended until they can determine whether the blade failure impacted other blades on the development.

Vineyard Wind said it is committed to the prompt and full cleanup on the Island following the incident that took place on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

The company said as of Wednesday morning, approximately 17 cubic yards of debris has been removed.

The full list of beaches being monitored by Vineyard Wind is Miacomet, Nobadeer, Madequecham, Pebble, Tom Nevers, Low, and Sconset.

A 500-meter safety zone was declared by the developer with the US Coast Guard around the impacted area.

Vineyard Wind officials said that the debris is all non-toxic fiberglass, and beach patrols will walk the coast.

Nantucket Town Manager C. Elizabeth Gibson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide public information updates as the Vineyard Wind debris recovery efforts progress.”

Vineyard Wind officials ask individuals who find debris to contact them through their website rather than attempt to move it themselves.