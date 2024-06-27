You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Affordable Apartment Project Receives State Grant

Brewster Affordable Apartment Project Receives State Grant

June 27, 2024

BREWSTER – Governor Maura Healey is announcing over six-and-a-half-million dollars in affordable housing grants towards the construction of new apartments in Brewster.

The development receiving the funding is Spring Rock Village, located on Millstone Road to be built by the Preservation of Affordable Housing and the Housing Assistance Corporation.

The project will consist of 45 new rental apartments in Cape Cod-style buildings. Construction is expected to begin by early 2025.

“We are thankful for the critical financial support from the state and for the leadership from the Town of Brewster to make this project a reality, “ said Alisa Magnotta, CEO Housing Assistance. “Every town on the Cape is in need of increased inventory and Spring Rock Village is a tremendous step forward for Brewster and our region as we grapple with an unrelenting housing crisis.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 