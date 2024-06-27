Brewster Affordable Apartment Project Receives State Grant

BREWSTER – Governor Maura Healey is announcing over six-and-a-half-million dollars in affordable housing grants towards the construction of new apartments in Brewster.

The development receiving the funding is Spring Rock Village, located on Millstone Road to be built by the Preservation of Affordable Housing and the Housing Assistance Corporation.

The project will consist of 45 new rental apartments in Cape Cod-style buildings. Construction is expected to begin by early 2025.

“We are thankful for the critical financial support from the state and for the leadership from the Town of Brewster to make this project a reality, “ said Alisa Magnotta, CEO Housing Assistance. “Every town on the Cape is in need of increased inventory and Spring Rock Village is a tremendous step forward for Brewster and our region as we grapple with an unrelenting housing crisis.”