Cape Abilities Farm Partners with Elder Services

DENNIS – For the second straight year, Cape Abilities is teaming up with Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands to provide boxes of locally grown produce to homebound seniors in Barnstable County through the month of September.

Starting last week and running through the end of next week, a total of 289 boxes containing lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, beets, onions, eggplant, peaches, and apples, will be packaged at Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis by the nonprofit’s participants and volunteers.

When ready, the bags will be delivered by Elder Services under the direction of Nutrition Program Manager Louis Eppers.

“Especially this year with the pandemic, a lot of people we serve represent a vulnerable population,” said Eppers.

“This is a great way for them to get fresh produce safely delivered to their home, thus avoiding going out into the community and risking exposure. A lot of our consumers are homebound and can’t leave their homes.”

The joint project is federally funded through the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program which provides low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs.

Along with Barnstable County, Elder Services will be delivering similar bags of locally grown produce to seniors on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard in partnership with farmers on both islands.

“The partnership has served as an invaluable teaching tool for our participants about the importance of community service and contributing to the well-being of others,” said Tracey Fraser, Director of Cape Abilities Farm.

“The opportunity for our participants, who will work side-by-side with our volunteers preparing and distributing these boxes of produce, helps them to understand how their daily work of growing food at Cape Abilities Farm makes a positive impact on the community.”