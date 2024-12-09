Cape And Islands Enters Level-1 Drought Designation

BARNSTABLE – Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper recently said that a Level-3 Critical Drought continues throughout Massachusetts, with the Cape and Islands Region raised to a Level-1 Mild Drought.

Most of the state received 1.5 to 3.5 fewer inches of rain than normal, with the Cape and Islands experiencing the steepest drop, resulting in reduced streamflow and heightened wildfire risks.

The designation stipulates detailed weather monitoring, water use restrictions, and technical outreach and assistance in affected communities.

“Recent rain is a step in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go to improve streamflow and local water supplies, said Tepper. “We must all do our part to avoid over stressing water systems.”

“It’s important,” she said, “for everyone to continue following local water restrictions and practicing water conservation to secure our essential needs like drinking water, fire suppression, and wildlife habitats.”

The state’s Drought Management Task Force will resume its monthly meetings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

