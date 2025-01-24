You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape And Islands United Way Has New Board Member

January 24, 2025

Photo provided by United Way.

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way is welcoming Erik Porter of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod to its board of directors.

Porter is the Cooperative Bank’s executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer.

We are thrilled to welcome Erik to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Skala, president of the C&I United Way. “With his decades of experience in the financial sector and true passion for doing good in our local community, we have no doubt that Erik will offer invaluable insights and expertise as a board director.

As we enter 2025, we are eager to continue to make relevant, sustainable community impact possible and improve the lives of those who call the Cape and Islands home,” Scala said. 

Porter said, “The Cape and Islands United Way is a vital social impact organization dedicated to serving our region, and I am truly honored to join its board of directors.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


