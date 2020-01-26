Cape Cod Community College To Host Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival

BARNSTABLE – The Kennedy Center American Theatre Festival will return to Cape Cod Community College this week.

The festival features five college staged live productions. This year all of the productions featured are by female playwrights. Shows this year include “The Wolves”, by Sarah DeLappe, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow is Enuf”, by Ntozake Shange, “Pass Over”, by Antoinette Nwandu and “Revolt. She Said. Revolt. Again”, by Alice Birch.

“During a time of year where Cape Cod might otherwise be quiet, we’re proud to host an event that breathes such vibrant life into our community”, said John Cox President of Cape Cod Community College.

Over 800 students from more than 50 schools will travel to Cape Cod to participate in the festival.

The Festival begins on January 28th and ends Saturday February 1st. Registration is $125 dollars for the public.