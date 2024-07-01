You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Announces July Blood Drives

July 1, 2024

DENNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced its slate of blood drives for July, starting today, Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Dennis Police Department, with another scheduled tomorrow at St Anthony’s Fatima Hall at the St. Joseph Guardian of the Holy Family Parish in East Falmouth.

The full schedule of blood drives for those who wish to make an appointment can be found by clicking here, and appointments for blood donations can also be made at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital.

All donations remain on Cape to help Cape residents and visitors, which can make all the difference for those in need as area hospitals require at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

All donors for the month of July will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

 

 

