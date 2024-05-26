Cape Cod Healthcare Opens Seasonal Urgent Care Centers

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that it has reopened its seasonal urgent care centers at the Orleans Medical Center and at the John and Marjorie McGraw Medical Complex in Osterville, offering quick walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries with board-certified ER providers into the fall season.

All Cape Cod Healthcare urgent care locations, including both the seasonal facilities and the year-round operations in Falmouth, Hyannis, Harwich, and Sandwich are open on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm, and on weekends from 8 am to 4 pm

“Offering high quality, full-service, walk-in care, our Urgent Care centers are a convenient and cost-saving option for our community residents and visitors with 95% of our patients treated in under an hour,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Executive Director Joseph Camelio.

“The addition of our seasonal Urgent Care locations in Orleans and Osterville enhances Cape-wide access for residents and visitors during the peak summer season.”

