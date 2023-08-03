Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Grant Information Sessions

HYANNIS – Two grant information sessions will be held at the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation on August 14 and 15, to provide an overview of CCHC’s Annual Strategic Grant process.

The Request for Proposals is part of an annual grant process focused on addressing the unmet health needs of the residents of Barnstable County.

Organizations can submit proposals for programs or projects that improve residents’ physical and behavioral health.

The program is open to all nonprofit community organizations operating in Barnstable County, which have programs aligned with CCHC Community Benefits priorities.

“Cape Cod Healthcare is proud of our role as a leading contributor in improving the lives of our friends and neighbors on Cape Cod,” said Christopher Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Cape Cod Healthcare.

“We look forward to forging strategic partnerships and providing financial support to deserving organizations that are dedicated to enhancing the lives of those who call the Cape home,” Lawson said.

CCHC Community Benefits will award up to $300,000 dollars total in FY24 Annual Strategic Grants.

The deadline for submission of grant proposals is September 15.

For more information visit their website.

