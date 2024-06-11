New State Grant Will Help Hospitals Discharge Patients

BOSTON – The state has awarded $1.1 million in grants to acute care hospitals and aging services access points across Massachusetts to expand the state’s new Hospital to Home Partnership Program.

This program provides specialized expertise to hospitals to support discharges directly to a patient’s home, instead of a skilled nursing facility or another long-term care setting.

Healey said this will improve health outcomes and alleviate pressure on hospital resources and staff.

The recipients include Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, in partnership with Cape Cod Healthcare.