You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution

Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution

November 21, 2024

BOSTON – The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of Terrance Cardoza of Mashpee to six-and-a-half-years in federal prison for drug distribution offenses.

The DOJ says Cardoza pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, as well as fentanyl analogue and cocaine.

According to prosecutors, he met with a confidential source to deal drugs in Falmouth multiple times in 2023.

Cardoza allegedly had one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine in his possession at the time of his arrest. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 