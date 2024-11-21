Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution

BOSTON – The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of Terrance Cardoza of Mashpee to six-and-a-half-years in federal prison for drug distribution offenses.

The DOJ says Cardoza pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, as well as fentanyl analogue and cocaine.

According to prosecutors, he met with a confidential source to deal drugs in Falmouth multiple times in 2023.

Cardoza allegedly had one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine in his possession at the time of his arrest.