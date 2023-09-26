Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Superintendent

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced that it has brought on Jennifer Flynn to be its new superintendent.

Flynn brings over thirty years of experience to her new role, climbing the ranks from a temporary employee to a ranger en route to her most recent role as the Associate Director for Visitor and Resource Protection at the National Park Service headquarters.

Prior to that, she did a ten-year stint as the superintendent and deputy superintendent at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Flynn also managed the National Park Service’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia.

Although her career has seen stops in Yosemite, Harpers Ferry, and the Grand Canyon, her new role will see her come full circle to the place where her career began.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the Superintendent of Cape Cod National Seashore,” said Flynn.

“Thirty-two years ago, I began my National Park Service career at the Seashore as a temporary employee. I am forever grateful that the Seashore introduced me to the NPS mission and my life’s work.”

“I have been fortunate to have lived and worked in some of America’s most iconic and special places over my career and I am excited to bring that experience home,” she said. “I look forward to meeting the dedicated staff at the park and engage with the communities that make the Seashore the national treasure that it is.”

Flynn is expected to step into her new role in mid-November.

