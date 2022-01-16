Cape Cod National Seashore’s Winter Film Festival To Return With Focus On National Parks

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore’s annual winter film festival is set to return on Sunday, January 23 at 1:30 pm with showings of “The National Parks – America’s Best Idea”, a series by filmmaker Ken Burns.

Cosponsored by Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, the premier will kick off six weeks of film screenings that celebrate America’s most famous national parks and their stories at Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham.

The opening installment will feature “The Scripture of Nature”, which explores the history of Yellowstone and Yosemite and documents the work of naturalist John Muir to establish America’s National Parks.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced both within the visitor center and auditorium regardless of vaccination status.

Auditorium seating will be limited to comply with National Park Service limits.

Reservations will be required and can be made up to one week in advance by contacting Salt Pond Visitor Center.

To make a reservation, dial 508-255-3421, ext. 0.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter