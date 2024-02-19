Cape Symphony’s James Bond Concert Is Coming Up

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony is performing a pair of James Bond-themed concerts next weekend.

The program will feature former New York City opera conductor Gerald Steichen and guest soloists Morgan James and Hugh Panaro, who are also Broadway veterans.

The James Bond movie franchise has told the British secret agent’s tale since 1962, spawning 25 films total. The most-recent three Bond movies, “Skyfall”, “Spectre” and “No Time to Die”, have all won Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

“The James Bond Experience: Music Behind The Man” is premiering at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center in Hyannis on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Cape Symphony says the 3 p.m. show on Sunday has sold out.