Cape United Way Receives Grant, Announces Fuel Assistance

February 11, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way has received a $115,000 grant from National Grid charitable foundation to aid it in absorbing winter heating costs.

The grant funds will be distributed to local nonprofits offering fuel assistance to residents struggling to make ends meet.

In light of receiving the award, the United Way announced awards for the Sandwich Council on Aging, Health Imperatives, Homeless Prevention Council, Falmouth Service Center, Lower Cape Outreach Council, Housing Assistance Corporation, Hands of Hope Pantry, and the Nantucket Interfaith Council.

Grant awards range from $5,000 to $20,000; all Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard nonprofits are encouraged to apply.

To learn more, click here.

