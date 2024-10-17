Cape Resident Pleads Guilty In Federal Embezzlement Case

BOSTON – A Cape Cod woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1 million from her employer.

The Justice Department says Susan Figuerido, a former bookkeeper at the Carpet Barn flooring store in Falmouth, embezzled more than $1.3 million by writing checks to herself that were drawn on the company’s account and omitting the information from the accounting system.

This allegedly took place from 2015 to 2023.

The DOJ says the 73-year-old Figuerido pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, which could result in a sentence of 23 years in prison.

Sentencing in Boston federal court is scheduled for January 15th, 2025.