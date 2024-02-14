Cape Works Towards Clean-Up Post Storm

HYANNIS – Clean-up efforts continue across the Cape and Islands after heavy snow and winds battered the region yesterday. Snow accumulations up to 8” of heavy, wet, snow was reported Cape-wide, according to Barnstable County officials.

Over 14,000 residents were without power at various points throughout the day, including over 5,000 without power in Dennis and over 7,000 without power in Plymouth.

Downed wires led to road closures in several communities, including Bridge Road in the area of Nutmeg Lane in Eastham and Race Lane to Old Mill Road in Marstons Mills. AAA warns that icy conditions persist, and drivers should be extra cautious and drive slowly.

It was the first major snowstorm of the season after a record warm mid-winter.