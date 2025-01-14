Car Crashed into Sandwich Bank

SANDWICH – A Fall River man has been accused of intentionally smashing his car into the TD Bank in Sandwich early Monday morning.

The driver, 38-year-old Kevin Coelho himself made the call reporting the incident to police around 3 am, saying he’d accidently hit the accelerator.

However, investigators say he repeatedly rammed the building, until breaking through the glass and heading inside.

He faces breaking and entering charges and counts of property damage.

The following is the full statement from the Sandwich Police Department’s Facebook: