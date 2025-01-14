Car Crashed into Sandwich Bank

SANDWICH – A Fall River man has been accused of intentionally smashing his car into the TD Bank in Sandwich early Monday morning.
The driver, 38-year-old Kevin Coelho himself made the call reporting the incident to police around 3 am, saying he’d accidently hit the accelerator.
However, investigators say he repeatedly rammed the building, until breaking through the glass and heading inside.
He faces breaking and entering charges and counts of property damage.
The following is the full statement from the Sandwich Police Department’s Facebook:
A Fall River man is under arrest for driving his car through the front doors of TD Bank in Sandwich.Police responded to the TD Bank on Route 6A at approximately 3:30 a.m.after receiving a call from a male operator stating he struck the building. Upon arrival, a 38 year old male, identified as Kevin Coelho, told officers that he was there to check his balance but accidently hit the gas after striking the curb. After an investigation it was determined Coelho intentionally drove his car into the building several times before breaking through the front glass. He climbed over the wreckage and went into the bank after breaking another glass door. Coelho was the only occupant of the vehicle.Coehlo was placed under arrest and charged with Breaking & Entering into a Depository, and three counts of Damage to Property. Coelho was held on $25,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court today.