You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Car Fire At Bourne Bridge Rotary Doesn’t Impede MassDOT Project

Car Fire At Bourne Bridge Rotary Doesn’t Impede MassDOT Project

May 27, 2024

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says a fully-involved car fire on the Bourne Bridge Rotary which happened earlier this month did not not cause damage to its ongoing upgrade project at the well-traveled spot.

The May 18th car fire happened on the rotary between the bridge and the Massachusetts State Police barracks. There were no injuries.

MassDOT began this project in March, with plans to complete it by the end of the year. They will take a summer break when school lets out on June 21st.

The DOT says the remaining work between now and then will include completing signage, installing flashing beacons, and general site cleanup.

Dates to resume in the fall have not yet been scheduled.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 