Car Fire At Bourne Bridge Rotary Doesn’t Impede MassDOT Project

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says a fully-involved car fire on the Bourne Bridge Rotary which happened earlier this month did not not cause damage to its ongoing upgrade project at the well-traveled spot.

The May 18th car fire happened on the rotary between the bridge and the Massachusetts State Police barracks. There were no injuries.

MassDOT began this project in March, with plans to complete it by the end of the year. They will take a summer break when school lets out on June 21st.

The DOT says the remaining work between now and then will include completing signage, installing flashing beacons, and general site cleanup.

Dates to resume in the fall have not yet been scheduled.