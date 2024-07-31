CCRTA Gets $14.6M for Low-Emission Buses

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is getting an over $14 million federal grant for low-emission buses.

Thirteen hybrid buses will be purchased to replace old diesel buses, and maintenance training will be provided alongside, including potentially with Cape Cod Community College.

The vehicles will join 20 Ford transit EVs vehicles as the Authority continues to push for greener transit.

“The whole industry is changing and there will be job opportunities. The federal government recognized that they can’t throw these new buses on America’s roads without having some specific training on maintenance and the like. That was a key component that we’re going to take advantage of.

Cahir said the vehicles will likely be introduced next year.

“The CCRTA keeps Cape Cod moving, and these new electric buses will ensure that those who rely on the CCRTA can get to work, appointments, and errands on modern equipment that reduce emissions, all while creating local jobs,” said Congressman Bill Keating in a statement.

“As Cape Codders, we know that our environment is our greatest asset – this grant helps us to protect that, and I express my sincere thanks to the FTA and the Biden-Harris administration for supporting CCRTA’s work.”

Cahir added that it’s been a banner year for the CCRTA with record numbers for their CapeFLYLER train service and the recent full-Cape expansion of their dial-a-ride SmartDART program.