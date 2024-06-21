CCRTA To Expand SmartCART Ride-Hailing Service On Monday

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced the upcoming expansion of its SmartDART ride-hailing service beginning on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Launched in 2020 to aid the evolving transportation needs of regional residents and travelers, the app-based, on-demand service will on Monday become available in all 15 Cape towns, offering rides of up to ten miles within fixed zones for $3.00 per fare, with free transfers to Fixed Route lines for longer trips.

Zone 1 consists of Barnstable and Yarmouth, and Zone 2 covers Yarmouth and Dennis, while all other zones operate within the town boundaries of the remaining Cape towns.

The app is cash-free and offers assistance to riders with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our services and geographic reach. The SmartDART service offers an affordable, safe, and convenient opportunity to navigate your respective town and/or connect with our Fixed Route lines,” said CCRTA Administrator Thomas Cahir. With this new micro transit initiative, we are able to reach the entirety of Cape Cod with CCRTA service.

The new areas will be in operation weekly from Monday to Friday, while previously available zones will be available Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, the Fixed Route schedule for the summer season will become available on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

To learn more about SmartDART, click here.

For this summer’s fixed route schedules, click here.