You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CCRTA To Expand SmartCART Ride-Hailing Service On Monday

CCRTA To Expand SmartCART Ride-Hailing Service On Monday

June 21, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced the upcoming expansion of its SmartDART ride-hailing service beginning on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Launched in 2020 to aid the evolving transportation needs of regional residents and travelers, the app-based, on-demand service will on Monday become available in all 15 Cape towns, offering rides of up to ten miles within fixed zones for $3.00 per fare, with free transfers to Fixed Route lines for longer trips.

Zone 1 consists of Barnstable and Yarmouth, and Zone 2 covers Yarmouth and Dennis, while all other zones operate within the town boundaries of the remaining Cape towns.

The app is cash-free and offers assistance to riders with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our services and geographic reach. The SmartDART service offers an affordable, safe, and convenient opportunity to navigate your respective town and/or connect with our Fixed Route lines,” said CCRTA Administrator Thomas Cahir. With this new micro transit initiative, we are able to reach the entirety of Cape Cod with CCRTA service.

The new areas will be in operation weekly from Monday to Friday, while previously available zones will be available Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, the Fixed Route schedule for the summer season will become available on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

To learn more about SmartDART, click here.

For this summer’s fixed route schedules, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 