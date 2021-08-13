You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy as Delta Surges

August 13, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

The CDC recommendation echoes recent guidance from top obstetrician groups. The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination.

Pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. But their vaccination rates are low.

By Lindsey Tanner and Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

