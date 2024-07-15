Center For Coastal Studies Disentangles Another Whale

PROVINCETOWN –The Center for Coastal Studies says its marine response team disentangled a third whale in as many weeks on July 8th.

The center says “Mudskipper”, a female humpback accompanied by her calf, was spotted by a tuna fishing boat on Stellwagen Bank east of Boston.

She reportedly had 150 feet of rope from fishing gear through her mouth.

The mother and calf are both expected to make a recovery.

Boaters are urged to report any entanglement sightings to the its team by dialing 1-800-900-3622 or to the US Coast Guard on VHF 16, and to stand by the animal at a safe distance until trained responders arrive.

CCS disentanglement work is supported in part by grants from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the Massachusetts Environmental Trust, and private foundations and donors. All disentanglement activities are conducted under a federal permit authorized by NOAA.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter