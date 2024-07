PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies says a response team was able to disentangle a humpback whale calf off of Gloucester last Thursday.

The whale, identified as the calf of Scylla, was first noticed with the entanglement last Tuesday near Provincetown.

The Center says due to the young age of the animal, around five months old, the rope entanglement would have proved lethal, as humpback calves grow quickly while still nursing.