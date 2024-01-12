Charles “Stormy” Mayo Retires

PROVINCETOWN – Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, co-founder of the Center for Coastal Studies and long-time director of right whale research is retiring after over 45 years at the organization.

Dr. Daniel Palacios will be the next Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program, taking over for Mayo.

He currently serves as a Professor in Whale Habitats, Department of Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University.

He received his B.Sc. in Marine Biology from the University of Bogotá Jorge Tadeo Lozano, Columbia, and his Ph.D. in Oceanography from Oregon State University.

“The Center for Coastal Studies is internationally recognized for its whale research. I’m looking forward to continuing the important studies of right whales that the Center has been conducting for many decades and to contributing to solving the conservation challenges they face,” said Dr. Palacios.

Palacios will begin with the Center in May.