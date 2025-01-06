Chatham Delegate Elected To Lead Barnstable County Assembly

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has elected Chatham Delegate Randi Potash as its new Speaker.

Potash served as Deputy Speaker last term and succeeds the outgoing Speaker, former Barnstable Delegate Patrick Princi who declined to run for re-election.

Potash, who has represented Chatham on the Assembly since 2019, said she is honored to now lead the Assembly as they continue to defend their character, appropriate county funds, and provide a regional forum while “always aiming to do the next right thing for Cape Codders.”

Potash also serves as the chair of the Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals.

The new Barnstable County Delegates Deputy Speaker will be Daniel Gessen, who recently returned to Cape Cod after a year of leading an infantry platoon of the Massachusetts Army National Guard that was deployed in the Middle East.

New members joining the board this season include Barnstable Delegate Frank Frederickson, a retired Yarmouth police chief, Bourne Delegate Wayne Sampson, a former police chief in Shrewsbury, and retired attorney Karl Fryzel, who will represent Brewster.