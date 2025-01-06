You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Delegate Elected To Lead Barnstable County Assembly

Chatham Delegate Elected To Lead Barnstable County Assembly

January 6, 2025

Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Chatham Delegate Randi Potash.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has elected Chatham Delegate Randi Potash as its new Speaker.

Potash served as Deputy Speaker last term and succeeds the outgoing Speaker, former Barnstable Delegate Patrick Princi who declined to run for re-election.

Potash, who has represented Chatham on the Assembly since 2019, said she is honored to now lead the Assembly as they continue to defend their character, appropriate county funds, and provide a regional forum while “always aiming to do the next right thing for Cape Codders.”

Potash also serves as the chair of the Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals.

The new Barnstable County Delegates Deputy Speaker will be Daniel Gessen, who recently returned to Cape Cod after a year of leading an infantry platoon of the Massachusetts Army National Guard that was deployed in the Middle East.

New members joining the board this season include Barnstable Delegate Frank Frederickson, a retired Yarmouth police chief, Bourne Delegate Wayne Sampson, a former police chief in Shrewsbury, and retired attorney Karl Fryzel, who will represent Brewster.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 