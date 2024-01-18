Falmouth County Delegate Dan Gessen Activated for National Guard

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s Delegate to the County Assembly, Dan Gessen, will be activated on federal orders on January 25th as a part of his role as infantry platoon leader in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, however he says he’ll still be representing his town at county government through remote means.

He will be part of Operation Inherent Resolve, composed of U.S. military and coalition forces supporting the Iraqi Security Force against ISIS.

“My biggest focus this term has been making sure that we’re able to address many of the most pressing regional issues, such as infrastructure, wastewater, and climate change while making sure our solutions don’t further exacerbate the housing crisis that we have in our communities,” said Delegate Gessen in a statement.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead of us on Cape Cod, and I look forward to making sure Falmouth continues to have a seat at the table. Even while I’m on deployment.”

Gessen was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Massachusetts National Guard upon graduating from UMass Amherst. He was first appointed to the County Assembly in April of 2022, at the age of 21.