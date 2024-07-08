You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Increasing Lodge Tax To Support Housing And Education Initiatives

July 8, 2024

CHATHAM – The town of Chatham says Governor Maura Healey has signed a new law allowing the town to establish two special revenue funds to support attainable housing as well as Chatham Elementary School.

The special legislation will add two percent to the existing four-percent hotel/motel room occupancy tax.

This was initially approved by Chatham voters at the 2022 town meeting.

Select Board Chair Mike Schell said in a press release, “Passage of this special home rule legislation is a major milestone for our long-term planning in support of attainable housing and funding support for our kids in the Chatham and Monomoy schools.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

