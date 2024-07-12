Chatham Select Board Considering Senior Center Renovations

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board is looking at possibly renovating the Center for Active Living on Stony Hill Road.

The select board paused the plans for a new senior center at 1610 Main Street last September after the issue failed to pass at three town meetings in a span of two years.

The debate over a new senior center in the Lower Cape town which has one of the oldest populations in the state has lasted over a decade.

An assessment conducted on behalf of the Chatham Council on Aging in 2017 said that the existing senior center had a number of structural deficits.