Chatham Select Board Considering Senior Center Renovations

July 12, 2024

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board is looking at possibly renovating the Center for Active Living on Stony Hill Road.

The select board paused the plans for a new senior center at 1610 Main Street last September after the issue failed to pass at three town meetings in a span of two years.

The debate over a new senior center in the Lower Cape town which has one of the oldest populations in the state has lasted over a decade.

An assessment conducted on behalf of the Chatham Council on Aging in 2017 said that the existing senior center had a number of structural deficits. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


