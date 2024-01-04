Climate Ambassadors Program Continues Growing on Cape

BARNSTABLE – A program that is becoming increasingly more popular on the Cape for students from grade nine to twelve is the Climate Ambassadors Program which was put into place by the Cape Cod Commission with a focus of educating and empowering the youth of the region.

Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission, says the program will engage students and help them work together to combat climate change and they are happy to see the growing numbers since its inception.

“Since the program began in 2021, nearly 60 students representing 12 school districts across the region have participated in the program,” Senatori said.

Those districts across the Cape also include the islands as more and more students are becoming aware of the issues and seeking ways to learn about how they can help.

The program began with the understanding that they would only have one Climate Ambassador session, says Senatori, but with so much interest and follow up, the organization decided to hold another session and is planning to continue holding more sessions in the future leading to extensions in the application process.

“We’re excited to give our students a little more time as it is around the holidays, so we are extending the application deadline to midnight on Friday, January 5th. Students will have a little extra time to put those final touches on their applications and get their letters of support from their teachers,” said Senatori.

Some of the previous students of the program have expressed interest in participating in the programs related to the Climate Ambassadors as they go into college, which is leading the organization to take a survey to see how former participants are using what they’ve learned as they move towards their future careers.

All sessions will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays with the next meeting scheduled for January 17 in person.