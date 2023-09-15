Climate Change Collaborative Names New Executive Director

SOUTH YARMOUTH -The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative recently announced the hiring of Miranda Daniloff Mancusi as its full-time Executive Director.

A resident of Barnstable Village and the holder of a Bachelor of Science in Speech from Northwestern University and an MBA from Simmons School of Management, Mancusi has extensive experience as a consultant and volunteer for climate-focused non-profits such as Mothers Out Front, and as a journalist and editor for outlets such as WGN Radio and New England Cable News.

She also brings previous experience in a leadership role as the executive director of one of the divisions of Harvard University’s School of Public Health, where she oversaw strategy, growth, administration, outreach, and more.

“Climate change and the breadth of its impact demands a breadth of response,” said Mancusi. “That’s what the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is assembling – speedily, strategically, and in partnership.”

“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and join the work of the Board of Directors, the Advisory Council, Cape Cod Climate Action Network and Faith Networks, volunteers, and current and future partners to work on mitigating and adapting to the climate change challenge for the Cape and Islands,” she said.

The Collaborative hopes her expertise will help them achieve their goals of creating a resilient electric grid and implementing the Cape Cod Commission’s Climate Action Plan for the region.

“Miranda brings such experience and leadership skills to this position,” said Dorothy Savarese, Board President for the Collaborative. “Her ability to drive change and bring people together for a common purpose will serve the Climate Collaborative exceptionally well as it continues to address the threat that the climate crisis poses to the Cape and Islands.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter