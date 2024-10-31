You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cold Stunned Turtles Already Washing Ashore

October 31, 2024

A Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle returning to the ocean after treatment. Photo courtesy of the New England Aquarium

ORLEANS – Cold stunning season is well underway for Cape Cod Bay. Orleans police have already reported at least two turtles that have washed ashore as water temperatures drop.

The animals have been transferred to the New England Aquarium’s turtle rehabilitation hospital for treatment and will be released in the spring. 

Officials urge beachgoers who find stunned turtles to move them above the high tide line and cover them with dry seaweed, then call Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary which manages collection efforts. They can be reached at (508) 349 2615 ext. 6104.

As temperatures in the Bay hit 50 degrees, more and more sea turtles will become weak and unable to swim before washing ashore on inner beaches. Where they wash up is largely due to winds.

For more on Mass Audubon’s programs, including volunteer opportunities and turtle rescue operations, click here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


