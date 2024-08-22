Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center

FALMOUTH – Comcast has donated 100 laptops to the Falmouth Service Center. The nonprofit provides food, clothing, and other assistance for those struggling in the community.

The donation is part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity.

Representatives made the donation at the service center in person this week as families gear up for the back-to-school season.

“We’re delighted with this generous gift from Comcast,” said Kerin Delaney, Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center. “Connecting individuals and families we serve with new laptops will help local residents most in need of assistance.”

Comcast said it’s part of a continued commitment to advancing digital equity across the region, alongside grants for local organizations and other initiatives like their Internet Essentials program to get homes connected.

Comcast also recently announced $80,000 in digital equity grants to Falmouth-based organizations, to support Digital Navigator programs.

Community Health Center received $50,000 for a full time Digital Navigator position to assist patients.

Elder Services of Cape Cod received $30,000 for a digital navigation program for seniors.