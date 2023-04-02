Community Health Center Adds Three Locals To Board Of Directors

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center has announced the addition of Jeannette Doyle, Denese Palmer, and Jenny Sheehan to its Board of Directors.

Doyle, a Mashpee resident, brings significant knowledge of healthcare operations and strategic program development, most recently serving as Operations Project Manager at Dedham Medical Associates/Atrius Health.

Palmer, a Falmouth resident, introduces entrepreneurial and philanthropic expertise as the Founder and Chief Executive Office of her consulting agency, the Denese Palmer Consultancy, which aids young entrepreneurs in building their businesses.

Sheehan, of North Falmouth, brings extensive experience in reproductive health care, acting as Telehealth Program Director for the National Abortion Federation after previously directing the Reproductive Health Services Division at Health Imperatives.

The trio joins sitting Board members Gina Hotton, Rev. Will Mebane, and Ralph Sewall.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter