Community Health Center Adds Two New Staff Members

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center recently welcomed a pair of new health providers, Pedro Fortes MSN, FNP-8C, and Emma Matson, DMD to their staff.

Fortes, previously involved with the center as a patient engagement specialist, registered nurse, and family nurse practitioner, is now part of the walk-in care team at the Center’s office in Bourne.

Fortes holds a Bachelor’s and Master of Science degree in nursing and as a family nurse practitioner from Mass General Hospital, as well as a Bachelor’s in Business from Curry College in Milton.

Matson joins the Mashpee office’s dental care office as a Doctor of Dental Medicine, reflecting her journey of acquiring a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, a Master in Biomedical Sciences from Barry University in Hollywood, FL, and a Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the University of New England in Portland, ME.

To learn more about services offered at the Community Health Center, click here.