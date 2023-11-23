You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Center Adds Two New Staff Members

Community Health Center Adds Two New Staff Members

November 23, 2023

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center recently welcomed a pair of new health providers, Pedro Fortes MSN, FNP-8C, and Emma Matson, DMD to their staff.

Fortes, previously involved with the center as a patient engagement specialist, registered nurse, and family nurse practitioner, is now part of the walk-in care team at the Center’s office in Bourne.

Fortes holds a Bachelor’s and Master of Science degree in nursing and as a family nurse practitioner from Mass General Hospital, as well as a Bachelor’s in Business from Curry College in Milton.

Matson joins the Mashpee office’s dental care office as a Doctor of Dental Medicine, reflecting her journey of acquiring a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, a Master in Biomedical Sciences from Barry University in Hollywood, FL, and a Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the University of New England in Portland, ME.

To learn more about services offered at the Community Health Center, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 