Community Health Center Expands Telehealth Access

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center is expanding access to telehealth for its patients with the implementation of Bright.md SmartExam.

The tool will allow patients to partake in electronic visits at Community Health Center’s website by completing an online exam with questions about their ailment, which CHC providers will review during weekday walk-in hours.

Through the expansion, the CHC seeks to expedite the treatment process by allowing patients to receive treatment plans and prescription orders, and if necessary, schedule in-person and video visits in a timely and convenient manner.

SmartExam provides services for many ailments including acne, birth control, bladder infection, burns, constipation, depression/anxiety, erectile dysfunction, GERD, aches and pains, sti, upper respiratory illness, and yeast infection.

The tool is available for primary-care adult patients at Community Health Center, which has locations in Mashpee, Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich, and Centerville.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter