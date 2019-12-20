Cooperative Bank Foundation Awards $55,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has granted $55,000 to local organizations through its Charitable Foundation Trust.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod received $5,000 for their After School Teen Program.

A grant of $25,000 over 5 years was provided to Outer Cape Healthcare Services to benefit their Enhancing Spaces, Impacting Lives campaign for their Harwich Port Health Center.

The foundation will match funds raised to restore the Whelden Memorial Library, after it sustained damage from winter storms and water.

A $1,000 grant was also donated to the Takeaway Meal Program and Paper Pantry at St. David’s Episcopal Church in South Yarmouth. Free personal hygiene products and meals are offered by the program.

With these donations, The Coop Foundation’s first year of donating has impacted 22 nonprofits across Cape Cod with a total of $180,000.

