Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Announces Nearly $125,000 In Nonprofit Support

OSTERVILLE – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod this past week awarded $124,750 in grants and donations to regional nonprofit organizations.

The largest award of $50,000, split into four annual installments, will go to the YMCA to support the construction of its new branch in Falmouth.

The Community Health Center of Cape Cod and Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod each received a $10,000 award, which the Community Health Center will use to help build a new, nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in Sandwich, while Habitat For Humanity will use its award to aid in the construction of four affordable homes in Wellfleet.

Awards of $2,000 to $5,250 will go to Sharing Kindness, Inc., the Cape Cod Village Center for Developmental Disabilities, Champ Homes, the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Children’s Place, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, Falmouth Service Center, the Friends of Bourne Council of Aging/Friends Food Pantry, Mass Appeal, Inc., and One Shared Spirit, Inc.

“We are proud to support the dedicated nonprofit organizations throughout Cape Cod that are the beneficiaries of the latest Coop Foundation and Corporate Giving grants and donations,” said Lisa Oliver, Chair, CEO, and President of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“As a true community bank,” she said, “we are keenly – and often firsthand – aware of the socioeconomic issues affecting the region and are compelled to do whatever it takes to do whatever we can to assist nonprofits serving Barnstable County.”

The Foundation also distributed the third of four $12,500 installments promised to the Housing Assistance Corporation and the third and final installment of $10,000 supporting Amplify POC Cape Cod.