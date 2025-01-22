Barnstable County Assembly Prepares For Charter Review

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has laid the groundwork for a charter review by approving new language for the special committee that will begin working to recommend county charter and ordinance changes this spring.

“The language makes sure every delegate has an opportunity to submit issues for the committee to consider,” said Delegate Brian O’Malley of Provincetown. “The Assembly can receive community input from outside our government while addressing issues delegates see working inside the Assembly for our constituents.”

The committee will include seven members appointed by the Assembly speaker, with at least one member of the Assembly, the County Commissioner Board Chair or someone chosen by them, at least one municipal official, and representatives from each region of the Cape.

“The process will be open and transparent, allowing for anyone to submit comments,” said Assembly Speaker Randi Potash of Chatham.

The board will decide whether to provide a representative at its next meeting.