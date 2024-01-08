County Commissioners Highlight Aquifund Program for Future

BARNSTABLE – With water quality issues still prevalent on Cape Cod, the Barnstable County Commissioners are once again highlighting the Aquifund program that will help residents qualify for loans to create and upgrade septic systems.

A rebranded program that Barnstable County has had for years, says Mark Forest, County Commission Board Member, offered through the County Health and Environmental Department that provides financial assistance to homeowners that need to upgrade a septic system.

“The DEP has come out with new regulations, and in some cases homeowners are going to have to upgrade their septic systems or eventually tie in to a sewer connection to a sewer line that will be coming by their homes,” Forest said.

By rebranding the to the Aquifund the program will be able to provide more than just upgrades to septic systems, but also help homeowners with connections to sewer lines Forest continued.

The Commission has developed a financial plan, says Forest, that looks into the next ten years and identifies what financial assistance communities will need for upgraded water quality systems.

“There are going to be huge investments being made in wastewater infrastructure on Cape Cod over the next five to ten years, and we need to have the financial support to help homeowners deal with those costs,” said Forest.

There was a time when the Federal and State Governments offered to provide financial help, Forest continued, once MassDEP began making new regulations the Commissioners believed they would begin seeing funds, but they now believe they will have to fight to get that money that was promised.