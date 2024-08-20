You are here: Home / NewsCenter / County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project

County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project

August 20, 2024

HYANNIS – The Speaker of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has sent a letter to Governor Maura Healey re-stating the Assembly’s opposition to constructing a multi-purpose machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Barnstable Delegate Patrick Princi is asking the governor to directly intervene and prevent the Massachusetts National Guard from issuing a construction contract.

Princi says the project puts the Upper Cape’s water supply at risk.

“The Massachusetts National Guard has repeatedly ignored local concerns,” he said. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 