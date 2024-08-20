County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project

HYANNIS – The Speaker of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has sent a letter to Governor Maura Healey re-stating the Assembly’s opposition to constructing a multi-purpose machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Barnstable Delegate Patrick Princi is asking the governor to directly intervene and prevent the Massachusetts National Guard from issuing a construction contract.

Princi says the project puts the Upper Cape’s water supply at risk.

“The Massachusetts National Guard has repeatedly ignored local concerns,” he said.