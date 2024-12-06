You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Helping Brazilian Resource Center After Fire

December 6, 2024

CapeCod.com Newscenter

HYANNIS – Following a recent fire that displaced the Brazilian Resource Center in Hyannis, the Cultural Arts Center of Cape Cod is stepping forward to provide a temporary space at the HyArts Annex located at 250 South Street.

The Cultural Center has announced it is dedicating all proceeds from its Spectacle of Trees fundraiser, which is also held at the HyArts Annex, to the BRC.

In a statement, the Cultural Arts Center said this will allow the nonprofit to continue its mission without disruption. 

We are humbled to support Michael Mecenas and the Brazilian Resource Center as they navigate this transitional period,” said Molly Demeulenaere, director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

