Deadline Approaching For Health Care Plans Beginning On January First

HYANNIS – State officials are reminding residents that they have until Monday, December 23, 2024, to get coverage for health care plans beginning on January 1, 2025.

Enrollment experts say most people who apply at the Massachusetts Health Connector are eligible for its ConnectionCare program.

Earlier this year, ConnectionCare launched a two-year pilot program expanding the eligible income range, offering lower premiums and co-pays, with no deductible.

The current Open Enrollment Period commenced on November 1, 2024, and will run through January 23, 2025.

“Everyone who needs health insurance should make a plan to enroll in health coverage for the new year through the Health Connector so they can start off 2025 with the peace of mind that high-quality health care coverage provides,” said Audrey Morse Gasteier, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector.

“With the deadline for January coverage coming up quickly,” she said, “now is the time for anyone who needs coverage to look at their options and enroll in a plan. Our members often feel relieved after learning how affordable coverage can be and having it ready to use to get the care they need.”

Those searching for coverage can click here to complete an application or dial 888-MA-ENROLL, which has special operating hours on Saturday, December 21 until 3 pm and Monday, December 23 through 6 pm to accommodate last-minute applicants, with all calls in the queue at 6 pm receiving assistance.

In-person help with accredited “Navigators” at registered locations can be found by clicking the help center button on the Health Connector homepage.